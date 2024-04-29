'Kallakkadal phenomenon' threatens Kerala, southern Tamil Nadu coastlines

Thiruvananthapuram:The entire coastal areas of Kerala and the southern coastal parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to experience the 'kallakkadal phenomenon' -- the sudden swell of the seas causing rough waves -- until 11.30 pm on Monday, prompting a central agency to issue alerts to fishermen and coastal residents.

"As the rough seas are likely to intensify, stay away from the danger zone areas as per the instructions of the authorities," according to the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS).

INCOIS, the agency that issues weather warnings for fishermen in the country, advised people to safely moor fishing vessels in the harbour.