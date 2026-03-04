Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Kamal Haasan-led MNM holds seat sharing talks with DMK ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

The party's general secretary A Arunachalam said he had given the details to the DMK committee led by its treasurer T R Baalu on how MNM would be able to strengthen the alliance in the state.
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 10:53 IST
