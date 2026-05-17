Kamal Haasan meets CM Vijay, demands Tamil Nadu govt to launch state-owned OTT platform

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kamal-haasan">Kamal Haasan</a> met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">C Joseph Vijay</a> and submitted a memorandum to him with six demands for the Tamil film industry, including to launch a state-owned OTT platform.</p><p>In a statement posted on his X handle, Haasan explained the list of demands he had put forward to the CM during his meeting on late Saturday.</p><p>"I request the Tamil Nadu government to launch a state-owned OTT platform where Tamil audiences could access Tamil cinema, independent film and documentaries at affordable and subsidised rates," he informed.</p>.'Kill piracy, save cinema': Celebs stand with Vijay and KVN Productions, call for stronger anti-piracy measures.<p>In his second demand, as rising costs in the production, distribution, and theatre operating departments continue to be points of discussion for improvement, he said, "I request the abolition of local body entertainment tax levied at 4 per cent. This will greatly help the Tamil film industry".</p><p>He further urged the government to build a strong anti-piracy team, recognising that the piracy practice affects investments and hard work of thousands of artists, technicians, producers, and others involved in the process. </p><p>"I request the creation of a dedicated anti piracy enforcement team within the Tamil Nadu police cyber crime department to protect Tamil cinema with powers to enforce real time takedowns of pirated content".</p><p>He also asked the ruling-TVK to permit theatres across Tamil Nadu to screen five shows per day for all films. "This will improve theatre revenues and support the recovery of the film exhibition sector," he added.</p><p>"To protect theatres, I request the government to regulate and make an eight-week OTT release window mandatory for all the films released in Tamil Nadu, enabling theatre owners and distributors to sustain themselves", he said.</p><p>He urged to introduce film production incentive scheme, which will restore Tamil Nadu as country's leading film production hub while also generating employment and promoting tourism.</p><p>"Cinema is part of the cultural identity of our state and a source of livelihood for lakhs of families. With your support, Tamil Nadu can once again lead Indian cinema. I firmly believe that our cinema industry has in you a true cinema lover who has dedicated his life to taking Tamil cinema across India and the world, and I hope these requests will receive your positive consideration," his statement read. </p>