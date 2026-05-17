Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Kamal Haasan meets CM Vijay, demands Tamil Nadu govt to launch state-owned OTT platform

He further urged the government to build a strong anti-piracy team, recognising that the piracy practice affects investments and hard work of thousands.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 05:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 May 2026, 05:34 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsTamil NaduKamal HaasanTamil film industryJoseph Vijay

Follow us on :

Follow Us