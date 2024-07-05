Kamala Harris' ancestral village in India tracks her rising prospects in US elections

In a small south Indian village more than 8,000 miles (12,900 km) from Washington, residents are closely watching to see if US Vice President Kamala Harris might replace Joe Biden in the upcoming election against Donald Trump.

In 2021, the leafy village of Thulasendrapuram, where Harris's maternal grandfather was born more than a century ago, celebrated her inauguration with firecrackers, free chocolate, posters and calendars featuring the vice president.

The village's residents want more this time, given the news coming from the US which they are following on TV and social media.

Harris, born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father who migrated to the United States to study, is the leading contender to take Biden's place in the Nov. 5 election race if he were to drop out, sources have said. However, Biden has said he's "not going anywhere," and his allies believe he can assuage voters' and donors' concerns about his stamina and mental acuity.