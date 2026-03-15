Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Karur rally stampede: CBI grills TVK chief Vijay for 13 hours

It is believed that Vijay maintained that neither his party nor him were responsible for the stampede and laid the blame on the district administration.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 15:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 March 2026, 15:47 IST
CBITamil Nadu NewsstampedeTVK

Follow us on :

Follow Us