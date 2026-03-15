<p>For the third time in two months, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam</a> (TVK) chief and actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay</a> on Sunday appeared before the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbi">Central Bureau of Investigation</a> (CBI) in New Delhi in connection with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/stampede">stampede</a> at his party’s rally in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karur">Karur</a> on September 27, 2025, in which 41 people died. </p><p>Vijay, who was at the CBI headquarters for over six hours, waved at his fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of him while coming out of the premises. The actor-politician was summoned to appear before the CBI on March 10, but fresh summons was issued for March 15 after the actor sought a fresh date due to his party work. </p><p>This is the third time that Vijay has appeared before the CBI as a witness in the case – he was grilled for about 13 hours on January 12 and January 19. </p><p>Sunday’s development came amid speculation that the BJP and AIADMK were exerting intense pressure on Vijay to join the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-democratic-alliance"> National Democratic Alliance</a> (NDA) for the April-May assembly elections. However, AIADMK general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/edapaddi-k-palaniswami">Edappadi K Palaniswami</a> has refuted that his party was holding talks with the TVK for an alliance. </p><p>During the first two rounds of questioning, CBI sleuths wanted to know why Vijay arrived late at the venue, why did he continue with his speech, why did the rally begin late, and why didn’t he stay back when he knew something was amiss – the actor did throw <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/water-bottles">water bottles</a> at the crowd when someone sought help after people began fainting due to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dehydration">dehydration</a>.</p>.TVK chief Vijay seeks 15 days to appear before CBI in Karur stampede case.<p>Other questions included whether the TVK expected the crowd to swell and the arrangements made by the party for the public meeting. It is believed that Vijay maintained that neither his party nor him were responsible for the stampede and laid the blame on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/district-administration">district administration</a>. </p><p>Though permission was sought for the meeting to be held between 3 pm-10 pm his party, Vijay’s TVK had publicised that he will come at 12.30 pm but the actor reached Karur only at 6 pm, by when crowds swelled.</p>.<p>Eye witnesses told DH in Karur on September 28 that people pushed the other to move forward to go near the bus in which Vijay was travelling so that they can take a glimpse of the actor. </p>