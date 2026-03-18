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Karur stampede case: DMK leader Senthil Balaji says 'proper answers' were given to CBI regarding Karur tragedy

Senthil Balaji informed that he reached the CBI office at 10.15 am on March 17, ahead of the scheduled 10.30 am appointment, and the session concluded around 5 pm.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 06:08 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 06:08 IST
India NewsDMKTamil Nadu Newsstampedesenthil balaji

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