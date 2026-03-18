<p>Chennai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> leader and former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji said he has provided "proper answers" to all queries raised by the CBI during an interrogation in the national capital regarding the stampede that occurred in Karur last year.</p>.<p>Forty-one people lost their lives and several were injured in the stampede during the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a> rally that took place on September 27, 2025.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport on March 17 night, upon his return from Delhi, Balaji clarified that he appeared before the central agency as a witness.</p>.<p>"The questions were primarily regarding the tragic incidents that took place in Karur on September 27, 2025. As someone who was present on the ground during that period, I have answered all their questions appropriately," Balaji said.</p>.<p>When pressed for details regarding the nature of the questions or the specific answers provided, the DMK leader declined to elaborate, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation. "It would not be appropriate to disclose the specific questions and answers shared before an investigative body in the public domain," he added.</p>.<p>Balaji informed that he reached the CBI office at 10.15 am on March 17, ahead of the scheduled 10.30 am appointment, and the session concluded around 5 pm.</p>.<p>Responding to a query on whether the summons to Delhi -- rather than an interrogation in Chennai -- was a form of political pressure, Balaji dismissed the suggestion. "I don't see it that way. They might have had certain doubts, and as a responsible person who was on the field, it was my duty to clarify them. I have fulfilled that responsibility," he said.</p>.<p>On the political front, Balaji expressed confidence in the DMK's prospects for the 2026 Assembly elections.</p>.Karur stampede case: DMK MLA V Senthil Balaji appears before CBI.<p>He stated that the party, under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin, had already commenced its election groundwork immediately after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha polls.</p>.<p>"Whether it is the youth wing meetings, the 'Vellum Thamizh' women's wing conferences, or the booth committee conventions, our work is progressing at a rapid pace. The recent state-level conference in Trichy, which saw an attendance of 10 lakh people, is a testament to our momentum," he said.</p>.<p>Dismissing criticisms from opposition quarters and actors-turned-politicians, Balaji asserted that the DMK is focused solely on its field work. "The people are ready to vote. The 2026 electoral field is set for CM Stalin to take charge for a second consecutive term," he added.</p>.<p>The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 23. </p>