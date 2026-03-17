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Karur stampede case: DMK MLA V Senthil Balaji appears before CBI

TVK has been wildly alleging that Balaji was responsible for the stampede by pointing to his arrival at a hospital where people fainted at the rally were taken within minutes of the incident.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 06:41 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 06:41 IST
India NewsCBITamil NaduDMKstampede

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