<p>Chennai: Hundreds of farmers from Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu were arrested by police on Monday when they attempted to march to the headquarters of various political parties here to petition them against the DMK dispensation's move to acquire thousands of acres of farmlands for infrastructure projects, including building a greenfield airport in Hosur. </p><p>The farmers owing allegiance to Namadhu Nilam Namadhe Farmers Welfare Association converged here on Monday to meet political party leaders and impress upon them to support their cause. </p><p>They alleged that about 39,000 acres of land are being acquired in Krishnagiri district for various projects, including setting up new industrial parks as the Hosur-Krishnagiri-Dharmapuri region emerges as a hub for electronics and electric vehicle sectors. </p><p>About 2,900 acres are being acquired for building the proposed airport and knowledge corridor in the Hosur-Berigai-Bagalur-Shoolagiri quadrilateral. The government plans to write to the Centre seeking a review of its inability to allot airspace for the proposed project, citing defence requirements. </p><p>"Even if it costs us our lives, we will not give up our farmlands. We stand united and determined in protecting our lands. We remain hopeful that the government will take a balanced and thoughtful decision that supports development without destroying the livelihoods of farmers," said Kumara Ravikumar, state president of the association. </p><p>The government's move to acquire about 39,000 acres across the district is likely to affect around 50,000 farming families who depend on these lands for their livelihood. </p><p>Despite protests from the farmers, the government says setting up industrial parks is the need of the hour as several companies want to set up their factories in Krishnagiri district, especially in villages close to Hosur, which is home to about 500 large industries and 3,000 MSMEs.</p><p>The Tamil Nadu government chose the Hosur-Berigai-Bagalur-Shoolagiri quadrilateral for the airport after the Airports Authority of India (AAI) studied five locations in Krishnagiri district and shortlisted two. The government also felt that there would not be many protests in the area as it is sparsely populated, but people have been holding agitations for the past week.</p><p>Due to sporadic protests, the state government decided to slow down land acquisition. The district administration is currently preparing the Land Development Plan until after the April-May assembly elections. </p><p>The chosen location for the airport -- Berigai-Bagalur -- is also close to the Tamil Nadu section of the Bengaluru Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR). </p><p>Work on the Hosur airport comes amid plans by the Karnataka government to build a second airport for Bengaluru and operationalise the old HAL airport in the city. Additionally, the Andhra Pradesh government is also considering an airport in Kuppam, not far from Hosur and Bengaluru. </p>