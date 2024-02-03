Leaders pay tributes to Ex-Tamil Nadu CM Annadurai on his death anniversary

“Anna dedicated his entire life for the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden and worked for the progress of Tamil Nadu,” said former AIADMK Minister D Jayakumar.

Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai (September 15, 1909 - February 3, 1969), popularly known as Anna and Perarignar (scholar) Anna, served as the Chief Minister of Madras state from 1967 to 1969.