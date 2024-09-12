Legal services authority report on sexual abuse at fake NCC camp in Tamil Nadu shocking: Madras High Court

After perusing the report, the court said the TNSLSA in its report stated that one of the instructors present in the two-day fake NCC camp showed weapons (gun) and threatened the students not to reveal anything about the incident to anyone.

The main accused, the deceased Sivaraman threatened the boys that he would cut their little finger, if they reveal anything as to what happened in the camp. All happened inside the school premises, Moreover. the organisers conducted a campfire inside the school on two occasions, mingled with the students and Sivaraman moved freely with them, the bench added.