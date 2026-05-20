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TVK invites Congress, VCK, Left, and IUML to join Vijay-led Tamil Nadu Cabinet amid coalition talks.
Key points
• Coalition invitation
TVK extended an invitation to Congress, VCK, Left, and IUML to join the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, emphasising unity and shared principles of social justice.
• Supporting parties
Congress, VCK, and IUML were key supporters in forming the TVK-led government, while DMK and AIADMK attempted a rival alliance.
• Left parties' stance
The Left parties have extended external support but have not yet committed to joining the Cabinet, as per TVK's statement.
• Vijay's focus on Congress
Vijay specifically sought Congress to join the Cabinet, highlighting their significant support and trust in his leadership.
• Allegations against DMK
Arjuna alleged DMK attempted to form a coalition with AIADMK through backdoor methods, undermining the election verdict.
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Published 20 May 2026, 12:58 IST