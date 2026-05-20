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'Let's function as one family': TVK asks Congress, VCK, Left, IUML to be part of Vijay-led Cabinet

Congress, VCK and IUML were the main parties that extended support to TVK to form the government.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 12:58 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

'Let's function as one family': TVK asks Congress, VCK, Left, IUML to be part of Vijay-led Cabinet

In one line
TVK invites Congress, VCK, Left, and IUML to join Vijay-led Tamil Nadu Cabinet amid coalition talks.
Key points
Coalition invitation
TVK extended an invitation to Congress, VCK, Left, and IUML to join the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, emphasising unity and shared principles of social justice.
Supporting parties
Congress, VCK, and IUML were key supporters in forming the TVK-led government, while DMK and AIADMK attempted a rival alliance.
Left parties' stance
The Left parties have extended external support but have not yet committed to joining the Cabinet, as per TVK's statement.
Vijay's focus on Congress
Vijay specifically sought Congress to join the Cabinet, highlighting their significant support and trust in his leadership.
Allegations against DMK
Arjuna alleged DMK attempted to form a coalition with AIADMK through backdoor methods, undermining the election verdict.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 20 May 2026, 12:58 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsJoseph VijayTVK

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