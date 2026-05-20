TVK invites Congress, VCK, Left, and IUML to join Vijay-led Tamil Nadu Cabinet amid coalition talks.

In one line

Key points

• Coalition invitation TVK extended an invitation to Congress, VCK, Left, and IUML to join the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, emphasising unity and shared principles of social justice.

• Supporting parties Congress, VCK, and IUML were key supporters in forming the TVK-led government, while DMK and AIADMK attempted a rival alliance.

• Left parties' stance The Left parties have extended external support but have not yet committed to joining the Cabinet, as per TVK's statement.

• Vijay's focus on Congress Vijay specifically sought Congress to join the Cabinet, highlighting their significant support and trust in his leadership.