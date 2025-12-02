Menu
Lift CBI probe order in Karur stampede, permit SIT investigation: Tamil Nadu government to Supreme Court

The stampede on September 27 during a rally of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay claimed 41 lives and left over 60 injured.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 09:57 IST
Published 02 December 2025, 09:57 IST
