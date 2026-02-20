Menu
Homeindiatamil nadu

Like Tamil Nadu people I am also confident of DMK forming government again in 2 months, says CM M K Stalin

Noting that the DMK would return to power in this upcoming Assembly election, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said he would launch numerous development initiatives with vigour.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 09:01 IST
Published 20 February 2026, 09:01 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsM K StalinTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

