<p>Chennai:<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu"> Tamil Nadu</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mk-stalin">M K Stalin</a> on Friday exuded confidence that the DMK would form the government again in two months' time.</p><p>Noting that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> would return to power in this upcoming Assembly election, the CM said he would launch numerous development initiatives with vigour.</p><p>"Like the people of Tamil Nadu, I am confident that the DMK government will be formed again in the next 2 months," Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, told the Assembly.</p><p>"There will be a Dravidian Model 2.0 government that will surpass our own achievements," the Chief Minister said. </p>