Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

'Lock up' party office: DMK's swipe at Palaniswami for holding seat-sharing talks in Delhi

Similar to investigating agencies sending summons, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has invited Palaniswami for seat-sharing talks, Nehru alleged about Palaniswami's meeting with the BJP leader.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 08:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 March 2026, 08:51 IST
India NewsBJPTamil NaduDMKEdappadi K Palaniswami

Follow us on :

Follow Us