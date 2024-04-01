Lok Sabha polls: Nehru, Indira indifferent about Katchatheevu, says Jaishankar as Modi attacks Congress, DMK over island

The Congress and DMK raised the issue in Parliament as if they bear no responsibility for it, while they are the parties which did it, he said, adding the DMK very much "connived" with the Congress in 1974 and afterwards in creating this situation.

In 20 years, 6,184 Indian fishermen have been detained by Sri Lanka and their 1,175 fishing vessels seized by the neighbouring country, Jaishankar said,

It is the Narendra Modi government which has been working to ensure that the Indian fishermen are released, he said, adding, "We have to find a solution. We have to sit down and work it out with the Sri Lankan government."

He claimed the people of Tamil Nadu have long been misled over the issue and that he was speaking on the matter to inform the masses.