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LPG leak in sealed room causes explosion in Chennai, no casualties reported

As the room was completely sealed and had no ventilation, the leaking gas accumulated rapidly, creating a highly volatile fuel-air mixture.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 11:25 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 11:25 IST
India NewsTamil NaduChennaiLPGleakage

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