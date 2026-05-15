LPG leak in sealed room causes explosion in Chennai, no casualties reported

<p>Chennai: An explosion that triggered panic in and around the Ambattur-Korattur residential belt late last night was caused by a gas leak inside a tightly sealed room, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>According to police officials, the incident occurred on Thursday night at an unoccupied house near Venkatapuram, where a caterer had stored four or five commercial-grade LPG cylinders.</p>.One dead, 15 injured in coal mine wall collapse in Bengal's Asansol.<p>As the room was completely sealed and had no ventilation, the leaking gas accumulated rapidly, creating a highly volatile fuel-air mixture.</p>.<p>“The room was tightly shut, which allowed the leaking gas to accumulate under pressure. A minor trigger or spark ignited the trapped gas, resulting in a powerful confined-space explosion that blew out the room’s walls and windows,” a police official told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, as the premises were vacant at the time of the incident, officials added.</p>.Only 30% Karnataka households cook with LPG, majority rely on firewood: Study.<p>Police have cordoned off the area to clear debris and ensure structural safety.</p>.<p>They are awaiting the forensic report to proceed further. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>