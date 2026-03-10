<p>Chennai: Reeling under the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders due to the West Asia crisis, restaurants across Tamil Nadu on Tuesday (March 10) began limiting their menu to essential items and restricting the availability of some food items to specific hours of the day. </p><p>Hotel owner associations in several cities, including Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai, warned that they may have to down their shutters in the next couple of days if supply of LPG cylinders are not restored. </p>.Government prioritises LPG, CNG, piped cooking gas supply.<p>Hotel Anandaas on the arterial Anna Salai in Chennai opened its doors to customers an hour late on Tuesday and took several popular dishes off the menu to conserve LPG cylinders and continue running the restaurant. The restaurant served only one type of kurma instead of three and one type of sambar instead of two and told customers that it will not be serving variety rice till the situation eases out. </p><p>“We'll restrict the timings in the days to come. We've resorted to serving only essential items like idly. We won’t be serving fried rice, dosa, chapathi, and north Indian items for the next few days,” manager of Hotel Anandaas told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>Several restaurants, including popular names like Adyar Ananda Bhavan (A2B), and Sangeetha, across the city displayed boards outside their premises informing customers of the shortage of LPG cylinders to inform temporary changes to their menu. Owners of Sangeetha and A2B and other chain of restaurants said they have cylinder supplies only for the next two or three days. </p><p>If the situation persists and restaurants continue to run with limited menus, the owners fear financial loses as big outlets pay huge salaries for their staff.</p>.Govt invokes ESMA, asks refiners to boost LPG output.<p>Tea stalls in the city and elsewhere also suffered due to the crisis as several owners said the LPG cylinder supply which was erratic for the past few days completely stopped on Tuesday morning. Auto drivers who own vehicles that run on LPG also complained that several pumps in the city were shut on Tuesday due to shortage of gas, but said that they were told to return tomorrow. </p><p>Annapoorna, the iconic brand based out of Coimbatore, said it has reduced menu offerings to focus on essential items and altered availability time for certain products. </p><p>“We're actively engaging with both the government and our vendors to restore out full supply as quickly as possible,” the restaurant said in a notice pasted outside its outlets in Coimbatore. </p><p>Menu served in paying guest accommodation across the state were also tweaked to cut supply of coffee and tea for the next few days along with taking off items like dosa and sambar off the menu. In these places, students and guests will be served chutney instead of sambar or kurma. </p><p>Venkata Subbu, President, Tamil Nadu Hotels Association, said they were facing a crisis-like situation as lakhs of people will be affected if restaurants are shut. </p>.<p>“Only 10 per cent of people come to restaurants for leisure. The rest are migrants, bachelors, and patients who get treated at various hospitals. If hotels are shut down, where will they go and eat? We want the government to include commercial cylinders also under essential commodity,” Subbu added. </p><p>Meanwhile, Chief Minister M K Stalin nudged the Union Government to ensure that the LPG Cylinder shortage arising from this conflict does not affect the public, commercial establishments, or MSME industries in Tamil Nadu. </p><p> “I have further urged that all necessary alternative arrangements be made for restaurants affected by commercial gas cylinder shortage and that the additional power required be secured and supplied,” Stalin added. </p>