Lok Sabha polls: DMK seals seat-sharing pact with Congress, allots 9 seats in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry

Chennai: DMK on Saturday concluded the seat-sharing arrangement with alliance partners by allotting 10 seats, including nine in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry, to the Congress after leaving 21 seats for the party to contest. It has repeated its 2019 seat-sharing formula for the Congress.
The party also welcomed a new ally, Makkal Needhi Maiam led by actor Kamal Haasan, into the Secular Progressive Alliance on Saturday. MNM will not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls but Kamal Haasan will campaign for alliance partners across the state. In return, he will get a Rajya Sabha seat in 2025.
With this, the DMK has allotted 19 seats to allies, including Congress. VCK, a prominent Dalit party, CPI, and CPI(M) have been allotted two seats each, and MDMK, KDMK, and IUML one seat each.
With the seat-sharing talks over, the focus will now shift to identifying constituencies to be contested by the parties. DH had earlier reported that the DMK will follow the 2019 seat-sharing formula.
While the DMK has completed the seat-sharing talks, the rival fronts led by AIADMK and BJP are yet to make any announcement.
(Published 09 March 2024, 14:11 IST)