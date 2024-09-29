M K Stalin effects reshuffle in Tamil Nadu Cabinet; Senthil Balaji re-inducted

Chennai: DMK MLA V Senthil Balaji, who was granted bail just three days ago in a money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, was on Sunday sworn-in as a minister with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin allotting him the lucrative Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise, the portfolios that he held before his arrest in June 2023.

Dr Govi Chezhian, R Rajendran, and S M Nasar were also administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor R N Ravi as Stalin undertook a reshuffle of his three-and-a-half-year-old cabinet.

On Saturday, Stalin had dropped T Mano Thangaraj, K S Masthan, and K Ramachandran, and recommended four new names to fill the vacancies in his cabinet.