M K Stalin holds review meet on relief and rehabilitation work as 'historic' rainfall lashes districts

During the review meeting, Stalin instructed the officials to ensure that necessary medical assistance and basic amenities are provided to the people accommodated in relief camps. He also enquired about rescue operations in areas which remained inaccessible due to heavy flooding.

Collectors of affected districts were asked to expedite the rescue work and ensure prompt delivery of food packets to villagers.

Stalin also spoke to his cabinet colleagues -- Minister for Public Works EV Velu, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K K S S R Ramachandran, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Thangam Thennarasu and Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy who were deputed to monitor the rescue operations.