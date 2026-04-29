Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Madras HC orders CBI inquiry into alleged scam during Senthil Balaji’s tenure

In its petition, the NGO said it analysed 10 tenders floated between 2021 and 2023 for the procurement of 45,800 distribution transformers, whose value of is Rs 1,182.88 crore.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 14:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 April 2026, 14:17 IST
India NewsCBITamil NaduMadras High Courtsenthil balaji

Follow us on :

Follow Us