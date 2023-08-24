Madras HC revises trial court’s acquittal of DMK ministers in assets cases

This is the second time that Justice N Anand Venkatesh has taken suo motu revision of the acquittal of ministers by trial courts in a fortnight after he took up the discharge of Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy in a DA case on August 10. All three cases were investigated by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) under the state government.

The development only adds to the woes of the DMK with three of its ministers — Ponmudy, V Senthil Balaji and Anitha Radhakrishnan already coming under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Balaji is currently in jail in a cash-for-jobs scam.

On Wednesday, Justice Venkatesh initiated proceedings against Revenue Minister K K S S R Ramachandran and Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu and issued notice to them along with the DVAC saying a Constitutional court “cannot shut its eyes when the criminal justice system is subverted”.

“This court is of the considered opinion that something is very rotten in the Special Court for MP/MLA Cases at Srivilliputhur,” Justice Venkatesh said.

The cases against the ministers, both hailing from Virudhunagar district in the southern part of the state, were filed in 2011 and 2012 by the then-J Jayalalithaa regime after the DMK lost the elections. Ramachandran and Thennarasu were ministers in the 2006-2011 M Karunanidhi-led DMK government.

Both were acquitted from the DA cases filed against them in 2022 after the DVAC gave clean chits to them following the filing of a supplementary charge sheet, which differed from the initial charge sheet in the case.

Justice Venkatesh passed individual orders detailing the reasons for his taking up suo motu revision of the acquittal of the two senior politicians and clarified that he has nothing against any individual. He also came down heavily on officials from the DVAC, suggesting that they have changed their stance after 2021, in a veiled reference to the year DMK replaced AIADMK as the governing party in Tamil Nadu.