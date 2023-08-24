Madras HC revises trial court’s acquittal of DMK ministers in assets cases

In fresh trouble for Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK, the Madras High Court on Wednesday took suo motu revision against the acquittal of two senior ministers in disproportionate assets (DA) cases by a special court, contending that investigating officers changed their stance after a new government took charge in 2021.
This is the second time that Justice N Anand Venkatesh has taken suo motu revision of the acquittal of ministers by trial courts in a fortnight after he took up the discharge of Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy in a DA case on August 10. All three cases were investigated by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) under the state government.
The development only adds to the woes of the DMK with three of its ministers — Ponmudy, V Senthil Balaji and Anitha Radhakrishnan already coming under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Balaji is currently in jail in a cash-for-jobs scam.
On Wednesday, Justice Venkatesh initiated proceedings against Revenue Minister K K S S R Ramachandran and Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu and issued notice to them along with the DVAC saying a Constitutional court “cannot shut its eyes when the criminal justice system is subverted”.
“This court is of the considered opinion that something is very rotten in the Special Court for MP/MLA Cases at Srivilliputhur,” Justice Venkatesh said.
The cases against the ministers, both hailing from Virudhunagar district in the southern part of the state, were filed in 2011 and 2012 by the then-J Jayalalithaa regime after the DMK lost the elections. Ramachandran and Thennarasu were ministers in the 2006-2011 M Karunanidhi-led DMK government.
Both were acquitted from the DA cases filed against them in 2022 after the DVAC gave clean chits to them following the filing of a supplementary charge sheet, which differed from the initial charge sheet in the case.
Justice Venkatesh passed individual orders detailing the reasons for his taking up suo motu revision of the acquittal of the two senior politicians and clarified that he has nothing against any individual. He also came down heavily on officials from the DVAC, suggesting that they have changed their stance after 2021, in a veiled reference to the year DMK replaced AIADMK as the governing party in Tamil Nadu.
“If this is allowed, I feel I will be failing in my duty…This has shocked the conscience of the court and therefore I am ordering notice to the accused and the prosecution,” justice Venkatesh told the court.
It is all too apparent that upon a change of power in the state in 2021, the identities of the accused and the prosecution were obliterated as all the players in the game suddenly found themselves belonging to the same team, the judge said on Thenarasu’s case.
“Realizing this, the umpire i.e, the Special Court appears to have decided that the wisest course open to it was to get itself out hit wicket. This, therefore, is yet another instance of a criminal trial being derailed by the active design of those at the helm of political power,” he said.
If this trend goes unchecked, the special courts meant for MP/MLA trials would become a playground for “all sorts of condemnable practices which are handcrafted and orchestrated to subvert and derail the criminal justice system.”
In Ramachandran’s case, the DVAC filed a chargesheet in 2012 against him and three others, including his wife. The case was then transferred to Principal Sessions Court in April 2019 following which the accused filed individual petitions seeking discharge from the case.
However, in 2021, the IO decided to conduct a fresh investigation and filed a closure report in October 2022, which was accepted by the Principal Sessions Judge V. Thilaham in July 20, 2023.
The DVAC filed a case against Thennarasu and his wife in February 2012 and filed the charge sheet within months in November 2012. Thenarasu’s case was also transferred to Principal Sessions Judge in 2019 and investigating officer took up further investigation in September 2021 and filed a supplementary report in October 2022. The minister was discharged from the case in December last year.