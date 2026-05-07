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Madras High Court asks registry to list plea seeking criminal case against TVK chief Vijay over income suppression

The petition seeks registration of case under sections, including fraud and criminal conspiracy, against the actor-politician.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 08:58 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 08:58 IST
Madras High CourtTamil Nadu NewsVijay

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