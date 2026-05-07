<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madras-high-court">Madras High Court</a> has directed its registry to list for hearing a petition seeking probe into alleged suppression of income by actor and TVK chief C Joseph Vijay.</p><p>The petition has also sought for registration of a case against Vijay and a probe by competent authorities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.</p><p>Noting that the Registry had not numbered the petition over doubts on its maintainability, the bench of Chief Justice S A Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan said that deciding the issue of maintainability is a judicial function and the registry could not raise such objections, according to Live Law. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Plea alleges Rs 100 crore discrepancy in Vijay's election affidavit; High Court issues notice to TVK chief, EC.<p>The petition has been filed seeking to register a case under sections, including fraud and criminal conspiracy, after a fine of Rs 1.5 crore was imposed for not showing the Rs 15 crore income received for the film <em>Puli</em> in the accounts.</p><p>The court added that if the registry had any doubts regarding the maintainability of a plea, it could number the same with an endorsement “numbered subject to maintainability” and post it before the roster judge concerned along with objections. The judges made it clear that it was for the court to decide the maintainability of the case and if found maintainable, to consider the case on merits.</p><p>The development comes days after Vijay's TVK received a thumping mandate in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2026.</p>