Madras High Court directs DVAC to file criminal case against DMK minister K N Nehru

The AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP I S Inbadurai had gone to the court after the DVAC refused to file a case against Nehru based on a dossier sent by the ED despite multiple reminders from the Central agency.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 14:23 IST
