Key points

• Court directive The Madras High Court ordered an immediate ban on cow slaughter in Tamil Nadu, citing the 1976 government order and Article 48 of the Constitution.

• Constitutional basis The court relied on Article 48, which directs states to prohibit cow slaughter, and Supreme Court rulings that Bakrid sacrifices are not essential religious practices.

• Government compliance The court directed the Tamil Nadu government to ensure no cow or calf is slaughtered, including during Bakrid, and to enforce designated slaughterhouse rules.

• Public interest litigation The order followed a PIL by a Coimbatore resident after authorities failed to act on his representation to prevent cow slaughter.