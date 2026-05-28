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Madras High Court orders ban on cow slaughter in Tamil Nadu with immediate effect; here's why

It cites 1976 government order and Article 48 of the Constitution; authorities cannot permit slaughter of any animal in a place other than designated slaughterhouses, the bench says.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 03:15 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Madras High Court orders ban on cow slaughter in Tamil Nadu with immediate effect

In one line
Madras High Court bans cow slaughter in Tamil Nadu, citing constitutional and economic reasons.
Key points
Court directive
The Madras High Court ordered an immediate ban on cow slaughter in Tamil Nadu, citing the 1976 government order and Article 48 of the Constitution.
Constitutional basis
The court relied on Article 48, which directs states to prohibit cow slaughter, and Supreme Court rulings that Bakrid sacrifices are not essential religious practices.
Government compliance
The court directed the Tamil Nadu government to ensure no cow or calf is slaughtered, including during Bakrid, and to enforce designated slaughterhouse rules.
Public interest litigation
The order followed a PIL by a Coimbatore resident after authorities failed to act on his representation to prevent cow slaughter.
Judicial criticism
The court criticised police affidavits that suggested temporary sheds could be lawful slaughtering places, questioning their legality.
Key statistics
1976
Year of government order on cow slaughter
July 30, 2020
Date of Division Bench order referenced
May 29
Listing date for compliance report
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 28 May 2026, 03:15 IST
Tamil NaduMadras High Courtcow slaughterTamil Nadu NewsBakrid

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