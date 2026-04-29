<p>Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities surrounding the procurement of 45,000 distribution transformers by the Tamil Nadu government.</p>.<p>The court order follows claims that the state exchequer incurred a loss of Rs 397 crore between 2021 and 2023.</p>.<p>Petitions were filed by NGO Arappor Iyakkam seeking an inquiry by a Special Investigation Team, while AIADMK legal wing functionaries E Saravanan and Rajkumar sought a CBI probe, alleging that irregularities amounting to Rs 397 crore occurred during the procurement of 45,000 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/transformer">transformers</a> when Senthil Balaji served as the Minister for Electricity under the DMK government.</p>.Bescom’s new app to help monitor transformers, carry out preventive maintenance.<p>A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arulmurugan, which heard the petitions, directed that all related complaints be transferred to the CBI for a detailed investigation.</p>.<p>Ordering the CBI to conduct a fresh investigation into this matter, the judges directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to hand over all documents related to the case to the central agency within two weeks.</p>.<p>The judges further directed the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbi">CBI</a>, upon receiving the documents, to conduct and conclude the investigation expeditiously and to take appropriate action in accordance with the law.</p>.<p>They also ordered TANGEDCO, the DVAC, and the Tamil Nadu government to extend their full cooperation to the CBI during the investigation. </p>