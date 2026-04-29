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Madras High Court orders CBI probe into 'irregularities' in purchase of transformers in Tamil Nadu

The court order follows claims that the state exchequer incurred a loss of Rs 397 crore between 2021 and 2023.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 09:33 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 09:33 IST
India NewsTamil NaduMadras High CourtTransformers

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