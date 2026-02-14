Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Madras High Court orders vigilance probe into claim of Rs 50-lakh bribe for judge

It recorded that Murali Kumaran submitted that the allegations contained in the representation are totally false and he is ready to cooperate with any kind of enquiry in this regard.
Last Updated : 14 February 2026, 09:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 February 2026, 09:30 IST
India NewsMadras High CourtBribery case

Follow us on :

Follow Us