Madras High Court quashes case against Shobha Karandlaje after her apology to people in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Madras High Court on Thursday quashed an FIR registered by the Madurai Police against Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje following her apology to the people of Tamil Nadu for her remarks over the Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast in March this year.

Justice G Jayachandran quashed the FIR after recording a submission by Advocate General P S Raman that the case can be closed since the minister had apologised for her comments. Karandlaje had in March this year alleged that people who come from Tamil Nadu planted bombs in Bengaluru, while talking about Rameshwaram cafe blasts following which a case was filed against her.

The minister filed an apology before the court expressing regret for her comments.