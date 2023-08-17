Madras High Court quashes FIR against research scholar Lois Sofia for shouting anti-BJP slogans

Madras High Court on Wednesday quashed an FIR lodged against research scholar Lois Sofia for shouting “Fascist BJP down, down” slogans at Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan onboard an aircraft and at Thoothukudi airport in 2018 when she was chief of the Tamil Nadu BJP unit.



Justice P Dhanabal of the Madurai Bench ruled that shouting slogans don’t constitute an offence and that the matter before it was trivial in nature. The court was hearing a petition filed by Sofia in 2019 seeking quashing of the FIR filed against her by Thoothukudi police in September 2018.