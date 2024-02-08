Madras High Court refuses to quash proceedings against Annamalai

Though the interview ran for over 40 minutes, an edited version running to nearly six minutes in which Annamalai talks about the alleged role of the NGO was posted on the social media pages of the BJP against which an activist, Piyush, filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, the Salem District Magistrate in November 2023 issued summons to Annamalai, against which he moved the High Court.

“If religion becomes a bellicose jingoism, it can prove to be fatal to the secular fabric of this country,” Justice N Anand Venkatesh said in his order, while refusing to quash the proceedings against Annamalai. The judge also noted that a petition filed in the interests of the environment was suddenly converted into a vehicle for communal tension.

From the speech of (Annamalai), it is unmistakable that he was attempting to portray a calculated attempt made by a Christian Missionary NGO, which is funded internationally, to destroy Hindu culture, the court said, adding that it also whips up a communal fervour when he says “we are all running to the Supreme Court to counter this.”

The target of his speech is aimed towards a particular religious group and what they were told by the petitioner is that the minority religious group is attempting to destroy the culture of the majority religious group, the court said.

“It is clear from the above discussion that there exists a prima facie intent to create hatred towards a particular religion. These statements were made by a person of stature, whose words have a lot of impact on the masses and as a result, they, prima facie, have a psychological impact on the targeted group,” the judge added.