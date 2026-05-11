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Madras High Court reserves orders on plea to restrain TVK MLA-elect from taking oath

A vacation bench comprising Justices L Victoria Gowri and N Senthilkumar reserved orders, after hearing elaborate arguments from both sides.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 10:02 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 10:02 IST
India NewsTamil NaduMadras High CourtTVK

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