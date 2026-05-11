<p>Chennai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madras-high-court">Madras High Court</a> on Monday reserved orders on a petition filed by DMK's K R Periyakaruppan seeking to restrain a TVK MLA-elect who won from the Tirupattur assembly constituency by just one vote, from taking oath as a legislator.</p>.<p>A vacation bench comprising Justices L Victoria Gowri and N Senthilkumar reserved orders, after hearing elaborate arguments from both sides.</p>.One vote margin: DMK leader challenges election of TVK candidate in April 23 Tamil Nadu polls.<p>Periyakaruppan, a former minister, contested from the Tirupattur assembly constituency in Sivaganga district as a DMK candidate while R Srinivasa Sethupathi was fielded on behalf of C Joseph Vijay-led TVK.</p>.<p>While Srinivasa Sethupathi secured 83, 365 votes, Periyakaruppan secured 83, 364 votes. The TVK candidate was declared elected by a margin of just one vote.</p>.<p>The DMK leader in his petition had also sought recounting of votes.</p>.<p>Subsequently, the HC had held a special sitting on Sunday on the matter. </p>