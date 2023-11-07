Madras HC restrains OPS from using AIADMK symbol and flag

Panneerselvam, who was expelled from the AIADMK by the General Council on July 11, 2022, continues to call himself as the coordinator of the party and uses the party symbol and letterhead. The AIADMK moved the court after its repeated warnings to the OPS faction was not heeded to.

The Leader of Opposition has also moved the court seeking a direction to Speaker M Appavu to declare R B Udhayakumar as his deputy in the AIADMK Legislature Party in place of Panneerselvam.

With the Election Commission of India (ECI) recognising EPS as the general secretary of the AIADMK and ratifying the General Council meeting, the party is clear it doesn’t want OPS to lay claim to the party.