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Madras High Court restrains TVK's Tirupattur MLA, who won by 1 vote, from voting in Tamil Nadu legislative assembly

According to latest reports, Srinivasa Sethupathi cannot vote in any no-confidence motion as well.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 06:30 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 06:30 IST
India NewsTamil NaduThalapathy VijayMadras High Court

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