<p>Adding to the dramatic turn of events in Tamil Nadu, the Madras High Court on Tuesday restrained TVK MLA R Srinivasa Sethupathi, who won from the Tirupattur assembly constituency by just one vote, from voting, including the confidence motion in the 17th Legislative assembly.</p><p>According to latest reports, Srinivasa Sethupathi cannot vote in any no-confidence motion as well.</p><p>A vacation bench comprising Justices L Victoria Gowri and N Senthilkumar granted the interim injunction on a petition filed by DMK candidate K R Periyakaruppan, who lost to the TVK MLA in the April 23 polls.</p>.<p>This comes ahead of the floor test of the C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on May 13. In his petition, Periyakaruppan, a former minister in the DMK government sought a recount of votes and also sought an interim order to restrain Srinivasa Sethupathi from taking oath as an MLA.</p> <p>While Srinivasa Sethupathi secured 83,365 votes in the election, Periyakaruppan got 83,364 votes. Srinivasa Sethupathi was declared elected by a margin of just one vote.</p>.<p>The HC bench had earlier held a special sitting on Sunday, a day ahead of the scheduled oath taking of MLAs-elect as legislators in the state Assembly. </p><p><em>With PTI inputs</em> </p>