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Madras High Court sets aside election of AIADMK's Inbadurai in 2016 polls, declares DMK's M Appavu as winner after 10 years

Appavu won from Radhapuram in 2021 and was made the Speaker by the DMK, while Inbadurai is currently a Rajya Sabha member from the AIADMK.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 14:10 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 14:10 IST
India NewsTamil NaduDMKIndia PoliticsAIADMKMadras High Court

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