Madras High Court sets aside election of AIADMK's Inbadurai in 2016 polls, declares DMK's M Appavu as winner after 10 years

<p>Chennai: After 10 years, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madras-high-court">Madras High Court</a> on Wednesday set aside the election of AIADMK’s I S Inbadurai from Radhapuram constituency in the 2016 assembly polls and declared M Appavu, the DMK nominee, as the winner. </p><p>Justice G Jayachandran declared “null and void” Inbaburai’s victory by a slender margin of 49 votes on a petition filed by Appavu, who was the Speaker of the 16th Tamil Nadu Assembly (May 2021-May 2026). The judge also directed the Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly to substitute the name of Appavu as the MLA for the constituency between 2016 and 2021.</p>.Madras HC sets aside civil court order upholding petition challenging EPS' election as AIADMK general secretary.<p>Appavu, who was associated with the Tamil Maanila Congress of late G K Moopannar before joining the DMK, fought a legal battle for a decade against his loss in the elections. Appavu was also pushed out of the counting centre and escorted by security personnel after he objected to the manner in which Inbadurai was declared as the winner – the images had gone viral then. </p><p>In his verdict, the judge said that the victory of Inbadurai by a margin of 49 votes should be declared as null and void and ordered that Appavu must be declared to have won the polls by a margin of 109 votes. </p>.Madras High Court reserves orders on plea to restrain TVK MLA-elect from taking oath.<p>Three years after the elections, the judge had in 2019 ordered recounting of the votes polled through postal ballot as well as through 39 electronic voting machines (EVMs) taken up for counting during three rounds on May 19, 2016. </p><p>A recounting of votes was done but the result was not declared due to an interim stay order passed by the Supreme Court following an appeal by Inbadurai. Appavu won from Radhapuram in 2021 and was made the Speaker by the DMK, while Inbadurai is currently a Rajya Sabha member from the AIADMK.</p>