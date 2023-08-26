Madurai train tragedy: FIR filed; Railways says culprits to face full force of law

An FIR has been registered regarding the Madurai train fire incident in Tamil Nadu, which killed nine tourists from Uttar Pradesh.

"FIR has been lodged by the GRP under the IPC section and under the Railway Act section and the culprits will face the full force of the law. We are trying to do it (handing over the bodies) immediately after the postmortem today. Most of the relatives are around the Lucknow area, so we will try to airlift the bodies to Lucknow and hand them over to their respective families," RN Singh, General Manager of Southern Railway said.