Madurai’s jewel, Thirumalai Nayakkar Mahal, shines again after restoration

“To preserve the antiquity of the palace, identical stones are being installed at Rs 3.73 crore in all areas. Traditional lanterns are being installed to illuminate and beautify the interior and exterior of the Thirumalai Nayakkar Palace during the day as well as at night,” Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Finance and Archaeology, said.

He said the refurbishing of the palace, which is an integral part of Madurai’s rich cultural heritage which includes the famous Meenakshi Amman Temple, is aimed at making the structure a world-class historical monument.

“The government headed by Chief Minister M K Stalin believes that it is our prime duty to preserve and showcase heritage symbols to the future generations in such a way that they remain unchanged,” Thennarasu added.

The restoration work comes close on the heels of Keeladi, a Sangam-era archaeological site located 12 km south-east of Madurai, emerging as a major tourist attraction after a world-class museum displaying artefacts unearthed during excavations at the site since 2014 was inaugurated in 2023.

“Heritage is our right and restoring it is the prime duty of Tamils. This is the goal that the state government is working towards,” the minister added.

In a social media post, Stalin said the refurbished palace and Keeladi would become places with the highest tourist footfalls in Madurai and expressed the hope that the archaeology department would fast-track the work on the Porunai Museum in Tirunelveli.

King Sokkanatha Nayakkar, the grandson of the Thirumalai Nayakkar, shifted the capital city from Madurai to Tiruchirappalli after demolishing a part of the palace. Only one-quarter of the palace, which was declared a protected monument by the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA), remains, now.