<p>Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police and the Special Task Force have jointly arrested the main accused in the violent workers' protest in Noida, officials said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The accused, identified as Aditya Anand, was apprehended from Tiruchirappalli Railway Station in Tamil Nadu. He was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh and had been absconding since the incident.</p>.Pak-based X users incited violence in Noida; 62 arrested, 13 FIRs filed: Police chief.<p>Police said Anand was the alleged mastermind behind the violent protests that took place during a labour movement in the Gautam Buddh Nagar area.</p>.<p>A case had been registered against him at the Phase-2 police station, and a non-bailable warrant had also been issued by a local court for his arrest.</p>.Naxal sympathiser labour activist ‘mastermind’ behind Noida unrest, formed strategies over WhatsApp.<p>According to officials, Anand was involved in orchestrating provocative activities and inciting violence during labour sit-ins and demonstrations in the district.</p>.<p>Police teams had been conducting raids across multiple states to trace him before finally arresting him in Tamil Nadu.</p>.<p>Further legal proceedings against the accused are underway, police added. </p>