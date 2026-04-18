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Main suspect in Noida workers' protest arrested from Tamil Nadu: Police

A case had been registered against the accused at the Phase-2 police station, and a non-bailable warrant had also been issued by a local court for his arrest.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 14:14 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 14:14 IST
India NewsprotestTamil NaduNoidaArrest

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