Major fire at Tata Electronics facility near Tamil Nadu's Hosur; three hospitalised

Chennai: Three employees of the Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) manufacturing unit in Hosur that makes components for Apple iPhones among others were hospitalised on Saturday after a major fire broke out at the facility, disrupting production.

The three, who complained of breathlessness, are receiving treatment at a private hospital in Hosur, located just outside Bengaluru. No injury or casualty was reported.

As many as 523 people were working inside the campus when the fire broke out at about 5.30 am on Saturday and all of them have been traced, a source aware of the developments told DH.

“Six blocks were affected of which one block was completely damaged. Since thick fumes are still coming out of the facility despite the fire having been put off, there is no way anyone can enter the building,” the source added. Financial damage will be assessed only when the management gets access to the facility after authorities declare it a safe zone for people to enter.

Production at the TEPL facility, built in 2021 and employs about 20,000 people of which 15,000 are women, has been completely halted with no clarity on resumption.