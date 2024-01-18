JOIN US
india

Malaysia-bound flight suffers tyre burst at Chennai airport, all passengers safe

The rear tyre of the flight burst when it was taxiing ahead of takeoff to the Malaysian capital in the small hours.
Last Updated 18 January 2024, 06:11 IST

Chennai: A Kuala Lumpur-bound international flight with 130 passengers onboard suffered a tyre burst here on Thursday, but all the passengers were safe and deplaned, a senior official at the city airport said.

The rear tyre of the flight burst when it was taxiing ahead of takeoff to the Malaysian capital in the small hours, he said.

Subsequently, all the passengers disembarked and were provided accommodation in city hotels, the official said, adding the flight is expected to resume its onward journey on Friday morning.

Flight operations were not affected due to the incident, he added.

(Published 18 January 2024, 06:11 IST)
