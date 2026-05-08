<p>New Delhi: Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> has spoken with CPI general secretary D Raja and urged his party to support the TVK for the formation of a secular government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>, sources said on Friday.</p>.<p>Sources said Kharge called Raja on Thursday to emphasise that the CPI should take an early decision so that the BJP does not get a chance to try and grab power through the backdoor.</p>.<p>Raja is understood to have said that CPI will consult its local allies, including the DMK, and decide on it soon.</p>.<p>The Congress, a long-time ally of the DMK, on Wednesday announced its support to actor-politician Vijay's TVK to form the government in Tamil Nadu and severed ties with the Dravidian major.</p>.<p>The DMK dubbed the act of Congress to snap ties with it and join forces with TVK as "backstabbing." </p><p>The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly in the April 23 polls. Though the Congress, which has five MLAs, has extended support to the TVK, the actor-politician-led party is still short of as many seats to touch 118, the majority mark.</p>.TVK reaches out to CPI, seeks support in govt formation.<p>The CPI executive committee, which met here on Friday over support to the TVK, is involved in weighing the pros and cons, the party said.</p>.<p>The Communist Party of India is keen on safeguarding its ideology and ensuring that a common minimum programme is followed in case the party decides to back the TVK, a source in the party said.</p>.<p>The CPI won two seats in the April 23 Assembly election in alliance with the DMK.</p>.<p>Earlier, CPI general secretary D Raja told <em>PTI Videos</em> that the party was keen on keeping the right wing away from the state.</p>.<p>"We will come to some conclusion and we want a stable government that will work in the interest of the state, keep away communal right-wing forces and uphold secular democratic values," Raja said, adding, the party's position would be clear by the evening.</p>