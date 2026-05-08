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Mallikarjun Kharge speaks with CPI's D Raja, seeks support for TVK

Sources said Kharge called Raja on Thursday to emphasise that the CPI should take an early decision so that the BJP does not get a chance to try and grab power through the backdoor.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 10:04 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 10:04 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsMallikarjun KhargeD RajaTVK

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