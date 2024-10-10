Home
Man arrested for molesting female passenger on Delhi-Chennai flight

Police said Sharma, who is a native of Rajasthan but settled in Chennai, is accused of touching the woman passenger in an inappropriate manner while travelling from Delhi to Chennai on Wednesday.
ETB Sivapriyan
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 14:50 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 14:50 IST
