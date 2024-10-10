Man arrested for molesting female passenger on Delhi-Chennai flight

<p>Chennai: A 43-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman passenger on board a Delhi-Chennai flight operated by IndiGo, police said here on Thursday. The man, identified as Rajesh Sharma, was arrested on Wednesday evening based on a complaint filed by the woman. </p><p> Police said Sharma, who is a native of Rajasthan but settled in Chennai, is accused of touching the woman passenger in an inappropriate manner while travelling from Delhi to Chennai on Wednesday. </p> .Rape convict molests minor girl in Thane; gets 7-year rigorous imprisonment.<p>“A complaint was filed against Sharma by the woman. Hence, we had to take him into our custody,” a police officer said. According to the complaint, the man touched the woman inappropriately when she was asleep, the officer added. </p><p> Since the woman preferred a complaint, the staff at the Chennai Airport assisted her in filing a police complaint. A case has been registered against Sharma under section 75 (sexual harassment) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). </p><p> The airline, IndGio, didn’t react to the incident.</p>