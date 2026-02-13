<p>Salem: A 37-year-old man fainted at a TVK rally here addressed by party chief Vijay and died on the way to hospital, police said on Friday.</p><p>The man, identified as Suraj, a native of Maharashtra and residing in Tamil Nadu, collapsed after complaining of chest pain, and was immediately rushed to a local hospital.</p>.Actor-politician Vijay set to address TVK meet in Salem on Friday.<p>"He was declared brought dead at the medical facility," a police official said. He also claimed that Suraj had undergone angioplasty sometime ago.</p><p>The police have registered a case and are investigating. </p>