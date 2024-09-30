Home
Man falls into open stormwater drain in Chennai, dies; pit not barricaded, claims AIADMK

Police said an inebriated resident of K K Nagar identified as G Iyyappan, slipped and fell into the drain on Sunday when he was playing with a stray dog.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 16:57 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 16:57 IST
