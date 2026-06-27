Manickam Tagore appointed president of Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> on Saturday announced Manickam Tagore as the new president of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. </p><p>Making the announcement in a post on X, Congress said, "Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Manickam Tagore as the President of Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect.</p><p>Tagore will succeed K Selvaperunthagai as the chief of the state committee. </p>