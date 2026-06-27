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Homeindiatamil nadu

Manickam Tagore appointed president of Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee

Tagore will succeed K Selvaperunthagai as the chief of the state committee.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 11:31 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 11:31 IST
India NewsCongressTamil NaduIndia PoliticsManickam Tagore

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