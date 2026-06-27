Manickam Tagore appointed TNCC chief as Congress gets closer with TVK

<p>Chennai: With political equations in the state shifting to the TVK from DMK, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>on Saturday appointed its whip in Lok Sabha, B Manickam Tagore, as the chief of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Congress Committee (TNCC), ushering in a generational change in the state leadership.</p><p>51-year-old Tagore, a three time Lok Sabha MP from Virudhunagar, replaces K Selvaperunthagai, who has been requesting the High Command to relieve him of his responsibilities immediately after the April 23 assembly elections. </p><p>Tagore’s appointment is a clear indication that the Congress wants to completely move away from the DMK in Tamil Nadu and get closer to the ruling TVK led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. </p>.BJP leaders won't be able to step out without security when Congress comes to power: Pawan Khera.<p>The party is already part of the TVK government and has announced it will contest the local body and 2029 Lok Sabha polls in an alliance with the Vijay-led party. Tagore is vocal critic of the DMK and one of the key persons who pushed for a share in power ahead of the elections which created a rift between the two parties.</p><p>“Things are now clear. The Congress wants to focus on its future in Tamil Nadu and that’s why it has appointed a person who is anti-DMK and pro-TVK. Tagore will now prepare the party for the local body polls. He will have to negotiate a decent seat sharing arrangement with the TVK for the local body polls,” a senior Congress leader told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>Congress believes it has space to grow in Tamil Nadu with the defeat of DMK and AIADMK in the assembly elections. </p><p>Another leader said the High Command believes that Tagore will be able to clinch a working relationship with Vijay as the two parties are in an alliance. He added Tagore has been pushing for the party’s growth independent of its alliance partner in Tamil Nadu.</p>.Minister Sengottaiyan defends appointment of Venkata Narayana as Tamil Nadu's Delhi representative.<p>It is believed that he can take along multiple factions within the Tamil Nadu Congress and develop a good working relationship with the ruling TVK. </p><p>Selvaperunthagai, who joined the Congress about 15 years ago after stints with several parties including the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) – has failed to enjoy the confidence of a majority of functionaries during his nearly two-year tenure as the TNCC chief.</p><p>He was made the state unit chief in February 2024 at the insistence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge despite opposition from senior leader Rahul Gandhi, who preferred a young face.</p><p>As TNCC chief, Selvaperunthagai was opposed to a pre-poll alliance with the TVK and faced a barrage of attacks online and offline for his stance -- so much so that he declared immediately after candidate selection that he would not continue as the TNCC chief after the elections. </p><p>He also faced allegations of surrendering the party's rights to the DMK, its former senior partner.</p><p>While a pre-poll alliance with the TVK was thwarted by the old guard, the new guard swung into action immediately after the election results delivered a hung assembly, walking out of the DMK alliance and extending support to the new party.</p>