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Homeindiatamil nadu

Manickam Tagore appointed TNCC chief as Congress gets closer with TVK

Tagore’s appointment is a clear indication that the Congress wants to completely move away from the DMK in Tamil Nadu and get closer to the ruling TVK led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 13:02 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 13:02 IST
India NewsCongressTamil NaduIndia PoliticsManickam Tagore

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