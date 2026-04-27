Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Marine fossils in Thoothukudi date back to 8,000-12,000 years: ZSI

The scientists collected a total of 104 fossil specimens belonging to four taxonomic groups from the phylum Mollusca.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 14:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 April 2026, 14:08 IST
India NewsTamil NadufossilTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us