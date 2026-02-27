<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maruti-suzuki">Maruti Suzuki</a> India on Friday said it has partnered with the Tamil Nadu government to commission seven automated driving test tracks in the state.</p>.<p>The initiative is part of the Memorandum of Agreement signed between Maruti Suzuki and the Transport Department, Government of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>, to automate a total of ten driving test tracks across the state.</p>.<p>The company said with the latest addition, it has automated all ten automated driving test tracks (ADTTs) in the state.</p>.<p>"Equipped with high-definition cameras and advanced analytics, these ADTTs enable a comprehensive, efficient, and transparent assessment process. It eliminates any human bias and ensures that only skilled drivers are awarded a license," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer Corporate Affairs Rahul Bharti said in a statement.</p>.Maruti Suzuki joins hands with Andhra Pradesh govt; to set up 4 automated driving test tracks.<p>According to data shared by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, India witnessed 1.77 lakh <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/road-accident">road accident</a> deaths in 2024, he noted.</p>.<p>Promoting disciplined driving practices and ensuring rigorous driver evaluation are vital to prevent road accidents and augment road safety across the country, he added.</p>.<p>The ADTTs are equipped with high-definition cameras, RFID sensors, real-time analytics, and an integrated IT system to enable a technology-enabled, standardized, and objective driving license testing process.</p>.<p>The ADTTs in Coimbatore (Central), Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madurai">Madurai</a> (North), Sivagangai, Dindigul, Tiruchirappalli (West), Tirunelveli, Tuticorin and Marthandam will serve driving license applicants of two-wheeler and light motor vehicles.</p>