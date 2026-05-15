Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Massive fire breaks out at Tech Mahindra office in Chennai

IT firm said that the situation is under control, and appropriate precautionary measures are in place
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 14:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 May 2026, 14:30 IST
India NewsChennaiFireTech Mahindra

Follow us on :

Follow Us