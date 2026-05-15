Massive fire breaks out at Tech Mahindra office in Chennai

<p>Bengaluru: A massive fire broke out at the Tech Mahindra campus in Sholinganallur, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chennai">Chennai</a>, on Friday. According to reports, employees were evacuated from the building, and no injuries were reported at the location.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tech-mahindra">Tech Mahindra</a> spokesperson said, "We confirm that we had a fire incident at our Chennai warehouse facility which was promptly contained through effective collaboration with local authorities and emergency teams. All employees and onsite personnel are safe."</p>.Tech Mahindra denies rumours of mass layoffs.<p><br>The situation is under control, and appropriate precautionary measures are in place. We continue to monitor the situation and are extending support as needed, the IT services firm added.</p>