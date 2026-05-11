Who is S Keerthana, the youngest member in 'Thalapathy' Vijay's TVK cabinet

Key points

• Background and education Born in 1996 in Virudhunagar, Keerthana studied in a Tamil-medium government school before earning a BSc in Mathematics and an MSc in Statistics.

• Political career start She began as a political consultant and digital campaign strategist with Showtime Consulting and IPAC, working with major parties like DMK, TMC, and TDP.

• Multilingual skills Fluent in Tamil, English, Hindi, and Telugu, she leverages language skills to connect with diverse audiences across states.

• Election victory Defeated Congress candidate Ashokan G by 11,670 votes in Sivakasi, becoming the first female MLA from the constituency in 70 years.