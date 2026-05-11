Who is S Keerthana, the youngest member in 'Thalapathy' Vijay's TVK cabinet

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S Keerthana, a 29-year-old political consultant, becomes Tamil Nadu's youngest cabinet member in Vijay's TVK government.
Key points
• Background and education
Born in 1996 in Virudhunagar, Keerthana studied in a Tamil-medium government school before earning a BSc in Mathematics and an MSc in Statistics.
• Political career start
She began as a political consultant and digital campaign strategist with Showtime Consulting and IPAC, working with major parties like DMK, TMC, and TDP.
• Multilingual skills
Fluent in Tamil, English, Hindi, and Telugu, she leverages language skills to connect with diverse audiences across states.
• Election victory
Defeated Congress candidate Ashokan G by 11,670 votes in Sivakasi, becoming the first female MLA from the constituency in 70 years.
• TVK cabinet role
As a cabinet member in Vijay's TVK government, she represents a new generation of leaders focused on governance and public service.
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Published 11 May 2026, 05:03 IST