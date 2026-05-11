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Meet S Keerthana, the youngest and only woman in 'Thalapathy' Vijay's new Cabinet

Keerthana won her seat in the Sivakasi constituency and rose to be a Cabinet member in Vijay's office.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 05:03 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Who is S Keerthana, the youngest member in 'Thalapathy' Vijay's TVK cabinet

In one line
S Keerthana, a 29-year-old political consultant, becomes Tamil Nadu's youngest cabinet member in Vijay's TVK government.
Key points
Background and education
Born in 1996 in Virudhunagar, Keerthana studied in a Tamil-medium government school before earning a BSc in Mathematics and an MSc in Statistics.
Political career start
She began as a political consultant and digital campaign strategist with Showtime Consulting and IPAC, working with major parties like DMK, TMC, and TDP.
Multilingual skills
Fluent in Tamil, English, Hindi, and Telugu, she leverages language skills to connect with diverse audiences across states.
Election victory
Defeated Congress candidate Ashokan G by 11,670 votes in Sivakasi, becoming the first female MLA from the constituency in 70 years.
TVK cabinet role
As a cabinet member in Vijay's TVK government, she represents a new generation of leaders focused on governance and public service.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 11 May 2026, 05:03 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsVijayTrendingTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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