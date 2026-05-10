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Meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay’s new cabinet

The cabinet consists of nine ministers along with Vijay.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 13:05 IST
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N Anand

Aadhav Arjuna

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Dr K G Arunraj

K A Sengottaiyan

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P Venkataramanan

C T R Nirmal Kumar

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A Rajmohan

Dr T K Prabhu

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Keerthana Sampath

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Published 10 May 2026, 13:05 IST
India NewsTamil NaduVijayCabinet MinistersTVK

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