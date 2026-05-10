<p>Anand has been the closest aide of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay</a> for the past 15 years. Having been a Congress MLA from Bussy constituency in Puducherry from 2006-2011, Anand is an ardent Vijay fan and headed the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, TVK’s pre-cursor. He transformed the VMI into TVK and played a key role in candidate selection. Anand is the no. 2 in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK </a>and continues to enjoy Vijay’s trust. </p>.<p>Aadhav Arjuna, son-in-law of lottery baron Santiago Martin, joined the TVK in February 2025 after he was expelled from VCK, a prominent Dalit party. Aadhav Arjuna emerged as one of the key political strategists for Vijay, especially very close to the elections. </p>.<p>Dr Arunraj took voluntary retirement as IRS officer in 2025 to join TVK and He was appointed as general secretary (propaganda) immediately. Arunraj is one of the key lieutenants of Vijay and helped him convey the actor-politician’s message to families of the Karur stampede victims. He is likely to be allotted a key ministry in the TVK government. </p>.<p>Sengottaiyan is one of the most experienced politicians in Tamil Nadu, having worked closely with two Chief Ministers, M G Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa, in the past. He brings with himself large political and administrative experience of having been Transport and School Education Minister. Sengottaiyan brought fresh energy and experience to TVK and helped the party organize public meetings and events without much trouble. </p>.<p>Venkataramanan has worked with Vijay closely for the past several years and was appointed the Treasurer when TVK was launched. A personal friend of Vijay, Venkataramanan is a key figure in TVK and the party’s Brahmin face. He won from Mylapore. </p>.<p>Nirmal Kumar worked closely with the Information Technology wings of the BJP and AIADMK before jumping ship to TVK. He was also instrumental in building a digital infrastructure for TVK, besides established a statewide digital volunteer ecosystem.</p>.<p>Rajmohan shot into prominence after he emerged as the title winner of </p><p><em>Tamil Pechu Engal Moochu</em> (Tamil is our breath), a popular television reality show in 2008-09. Over the years, he became a popular media personality and YouTuber, nicknamed ‘Put Chutney’ Rajmohan. He projected himself as an “anti-establishment” activist by speaking about NEET and other critical issues of Tamil Nadu in his YouTube videos. After dabbling with directing films for a while, Rajmohan joined TVK, becoming one of its popular faces on TV and digital space. He won from Egmore assembly constituency. </p>.<p>Prabhu is one of the popular second-rung leaders of the TVK and he won from Karaikudi seat in Sivaganga district. A proud fan of Vijay, Prabhu hails from a Congress family and has been working among the people for the past two years, in anticipation of a ticket from the TVK. Prabhu is quite popular on Instagram and is a dentist by profession. </p>.<p>Keerthana Sampath worked with political strategist firms such as I-PAC and Showtime Consulting before taking the formal political plunge. The transition from strategy rooms crafting campaigns to joining the campaign herself and seeking votes was very smooth for Keerthana, who scripted history by becoming the first woman MLA of Sivakasi, India’s fireworks capital in Virudhunagar district. Keerthana, who has a good command over Tamil, English, Hindi, and Telugu, rightly projected herself as Virudhai Magal Keerthana (Virudhunagar’s daughter) in the run-up to elections. </p>